Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13th:
Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) : This Houston-based company with operations incorporating refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Phillips 66’s shares gained 16.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Reinsurance Group of America (RGA - Free Report) : This company whichis a leading global provider of traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.
Reinsurance Group of America’s shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cadence Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) : This San Jose-based company that offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products,has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Cadence Design Systems’s shares gained 22.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
