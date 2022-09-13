In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 13th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13th:
Harte Hanks (HHS - Free Report) : This Texas-based data-driven, omnichannel marketing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
Harte Hanks has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 2.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) : This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
HeritageCrystal Clean (HCCI - Free Report) : This privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.
HeritageCrystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
