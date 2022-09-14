We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bear of the Day: Shopify, Inc. (SHOP)
Once an investor favorite during the pandemic, the tide has shifted significantly for Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) in 2022 amid facing one of the most challenging macroeconomic backdrops in history.
Shopify has an incredible story, providing a multi-tenant, cloud-based, multi-channel e-commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses. It’s easy to see why it was such a loved stock during the pandemic.
However, the Fed has become hawkish in 2022, creating an unfavorable environment for growth stocks that borrow capital at a higher rate.
Analysts have undoubtedly taken note of the challenging business environment, pulling back their earnings estimates over the last several months, pushing the stock into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s take a deeper dive into Shopify’s current state.
Share Performance & Valuation
It’s been a fall from glory for Shopify shares in 2022, down nearly 80% and vastly underperforming the S&P 500.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Over the last month, Shopify shares have continued to see adverse price action, down close to 20% and underperforming the S&P 500 in this timeframe also.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares can’t catch a break, with sellers winning the battle all year.
In addition, SHOP’s valuation multiples appear a bit stretched, with the company carrying a Style Score of an F for Value. Its 8.1X forward price-to-sales ratio represents a 115% premium relative to its Zacks Sector.
However, the value is a fraction of its five-year median of 22.7X.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Quarterly Performance
The company’s earnings performance has left some to be desired as of late, with SHOP missing revenue and earnings estimates in three of its previous four quarters.
Just in its latest print, Shopify recorded a wide 200% bottom line miss and a 3% revenue miss.
Bottom Line
Steep valuation levels and worse-than-expected quarterly reports paint a grim picture for the company in the short term.
Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), telling us it has a weak near-term earnings outlook.
Instead, investors should pivot to stocks that either carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks have a much stronger earnings outlook.