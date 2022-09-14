In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 14th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:
Pure Storage (PSTG - Free Report) : This company which provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.
Pure Storage has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
TFI International (TFII - Free Report) : This transportation and logistics industry which operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.
TFI International has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 4.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
STMicroelectronics (STM - Free Report) : This privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
STMicroelectronics has a PEG ratio of 1.93 compared with 4.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.