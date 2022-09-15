Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:

Cheniere Energy(LNG - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas (or LNG) through its two business segments: LNG terminal; and LNG and natural gas marketing, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Harte Hanks (HHS - Free Report) : This Texas-based data-driven, omnichannel marketing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 2.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

HeritageCrystal Clean (HCCI - Free Report) : This privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States, carries a Zacks Rank #1  and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

HeritageCrystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

