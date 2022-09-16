We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Bull of the Day: Albemarle (ALB)
Today’s Bull of the day is a stock with a ton of growth potential over the long-term. This stock benefits from a paradigm shift that’s taking place across the world. It’s the move from the internal combustion engine to EVs. It makes this company’s products, essentially the crude oil of the next generation.
Today’s Bull of the Day is diversified chemical operation Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) . Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The company serves the energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, and crop protection markets.
Now for the numbers, and they are impressive. Current year sales estimates call for 123.58% growth over last year. Next year, that number is expected to grow yet again, this time by 29.46%. That’s translating to solid EPS numbers as well. Current year EPS growth is in at 425.25%, with next year at 22.67%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The bulls just keep getting more bullish. That’s the reason for the very favorable Zacks Rank. Over the last sixty days, no fewer than nine analysts have jacked up their estimates for the current year as well as next year. The bullish move has sent the Zacks Consensus Estimates flying. Current year numbers are up from $12.63 to $21.22 over that period, while next year’s number is up from $15.54 to $26.03.
Albemarle stock has absolutely taken off since bottoming out in early 2020. It should come as no surprise that earnings bottomed out right around that same time. With the stock trading down under $60, earnings rounded out and now there is consistent year-over-year growth. Estimates continued to rise even as the stock’s price retraced from highs over $280 in November 2021 to under $180 in February of this year. Since then, with estimates skyrocketing, the stock has pushed back up to new all-time highs, and now sits around $300.