Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:

Marathon Petroleum (MPC - Free Report) : This OH-based Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.4% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) : This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

STMicroelectronics (STM - Free Report) : This privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States, carries a Zacks Rank #1  and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

STMicroelectronics has a PEG ratio of 1.86 compared with 4.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

