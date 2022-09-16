In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This Marshall Islands-based company with a rapidly growing business of owning and chartering out container ships under long-term, fixed-rate charters to world-class container liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.53 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
OneWater Marine (ONEW - Free Report) : This Georgia- based company which is a premium recreational boat retailer principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 6.8 % over the last 60 days.
OneWater Marine has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.76 compared with 4.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in providing enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.
DecisionPoint Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.46 compared with 29.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
