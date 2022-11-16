Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:  

Commercial Metals (CMC - Free Report) : This company which manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.31 compared with 8.50 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Industrias Bachoco (IBA - Free Report) : This Mexico-based company which is leader in poultry production and also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed throughout Mexico, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Industrias Bachoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.53 compared with 17.74 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Flex (FLEX - Free Report) : This company which provides end-to-end services i.e. designing, engineering, manufacturing, as well as supply chain services & solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Flex’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.80 compared with 17.90 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

