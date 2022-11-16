In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:
Commercial Metals (CMC - Free Report) : This company which manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Commercial Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.31 compared with 8.50 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Industrias Bachoco (IBA - Free Report) : This Mexico-based company which is leader in poultry production and also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed throughout Mexico, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Industrias Bachoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.53 compared with 17.74 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Flex (FLEX - Free Report) : This company which provides end-to-end services i.e. designing, engineering, manufacturing, as well as supply chain services & solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Flex’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.80 compared with 17.90 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
