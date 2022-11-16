In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB - Free Report) : This company which provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.44%, compared with the industry average of 3.55%.
Northwest Natural (NWN - Free Report) : This company which maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD - Free Report) : This business development company which focuses on providing directly originated, financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies primarily located in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.92%, compared with the industry average of 9.42%.
