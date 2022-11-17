Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16th:

Lamb Weston (LW - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 2.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) : This Illinois-based company is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland  has a PEG ratio of 1.76 compared with 3.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX - Free Report) : This banking services company withproducts and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

