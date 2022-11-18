Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:  

Ashford (AINC - Free Report) : This company which provides asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Ashford Inc. Price and Consensus

Ashford Inc. Price and Consensus

Ashford Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ashford Inc. Quote

Ashford has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.15 compared with 10.70 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ashford Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ashford Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ashford Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ashford Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ashford Inc. (AINC) - free report >>

Published in

finance