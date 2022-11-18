In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 18th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:
WhiteHorse Finance (WHF - Free Report) : This business development company which focuses on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
WhiteHorse Finance’s shares gained 7.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
eGain (EGAN - Free Report) : This customer engagement solutions company which offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
eGain’s shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
