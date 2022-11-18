Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF - Free Report) : This business development company which focuses on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Quote

WhiteHorse Finance’s shares gained 7.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Price

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Price

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. price | WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Quote

eGain (EGAN - Free Report) : This customer engagement solutions company which offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

eGain Corporation Price and Consensus

eGain Corporation Price and Consensus

eGain Corporation price-consensus-chart | eGain Corporation Quote

eGain’s shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

eGain Corporation Price

eGain Corporation Price

eGain Corporation price | eGain Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


eGain Corporation (EGAN) - free report >>

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) - free report >>

Published in

finance internet