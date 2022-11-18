In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 18th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:
LPL Financial (LPLA - Free Report) : This company which is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.37 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM - Free Report) : This company which produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products and sells in over 60 countries throughout the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Marathon Petroleum (MPC - Free Report) : This OH-based Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.