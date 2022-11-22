In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21st:
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.9% over the last 60 days.
ACRES’ shares gained 4.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP - Free Report) : This manufacturer of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 300% over the last 60 days.
EDAP’s shares gained 37.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H - Free Report) : This hospitality company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.2% over the last 60 days.
Hyatt’s shares gained 6.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
