Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21st:

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.9% over the last 60 days.

ACRES’ shares gained 4.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP - Free Report) : This manufacturer of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 300% over the last 60 days.

EDAP’s shares gained 37.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H - Free Report) : This hospitality company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.2% over the last 60 days.

Hyatt’s shares gained 6.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

