Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21st:

KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

KnowBe4 has a PEG ratio of 2.19 compared with 9.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Archer-Daniels-MidlandCompany (ADM - Free Report) : This agricultural commodities and ingredients company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has a PEG ratio of 1.78 compared with 3.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


