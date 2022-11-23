In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 23rd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 23rd:
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY - Free Report) : This general trading company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Mitsui has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.91, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.80, compared with 17.74 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
