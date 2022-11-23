Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 23rd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 23rd:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY - Free Report) : This general trading company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Mitsui & Co. Price and Consensus

Mitsui has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.91, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Mitsui & Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.80, compared with 17.74 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

PACCAR Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

