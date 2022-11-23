Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 23rd:

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Archer-Daniels-MidlandCompany (ADM - Free Report) : This agricultural commodities and ingredients company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has a PEG ratio of 1.79 compared with 3.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

