Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 23rd:
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Archer-Daniels-MidlandCompany (ADM - Free Report) : This agricultural commodities and ingredients company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Archer-Daniels-Midland has a PEG ratio of 1.79 compared with 3.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
