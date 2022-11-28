Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA - Free Report) : This plasma-derived protein therapeutics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Kamada Ltd. Price and Consensus

Kamada Ltd. Price and Consensus

Kamada Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Kamada Ltd. Quote

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells commercial silica in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Quote

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT - Free Report) : This company that provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) - free report >>

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) - free report >>

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) - free report >>

Published in

medical