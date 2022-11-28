Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 28th:

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT - Free Report) : This company that provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Fortinet has a PEG ratio of 2.58 compared with 5.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 15% over the last 60 days.

KnowBe4 has a PEG ratio of 2.19 compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) : This integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

