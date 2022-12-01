Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 30th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30th:

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Wolters Kluwer’s shares gained 10.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

