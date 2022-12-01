Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG - Free Report) : This seaborne transporter of refined petroleum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.10 compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM - Free Report) : This agricultural commodities and ingredients company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a PEG ratio of 1.80 compared with 3.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN - Free Report) : This refrigerant services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson has a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared with 0.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

