New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE - Free Report) : This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Amerant Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
