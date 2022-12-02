Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Pinduoduos shares gained 16% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

