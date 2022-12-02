Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO - Free Report) : This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair Corporation Price and Consensus

HF Sinclair Corporation Price and Consensus

HF Sinclair Corporation price-consensus-chart | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote

HF Sinclair has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

HF Sinclair Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

HF Sinclair Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

HF Sinclair Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus

Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus

Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 1.87 compared with 2.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Inter Parfums, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Inter Parfums, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Inter Parfums, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) : This integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) - free report >>

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) - free report >>

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy