New Strong Buy Stocks for December 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today: 

Limoneira Co (LMNR - Free Report) : This agribusiness and real estate development company with operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

CIRCOR International (CIR - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 day.

Titan Machinery (TITN - Free Report) : This company which represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

RPM International (RPM - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets high-performance coatings, sealants and specialty chemicals, primarily for maintenance and improvement applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Shore Bancshares (SHBI - Free Report) :This bank holding company that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


