New Strong Buy Stocks for December 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today: 

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This European communications company which is the largest and also one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

RWE AG (RWEOY - Free Report) : This European utility company which is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 day.

Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) : This leading oilfield services company that provides services to the oil and gas explorers, and producers across the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

National Bankshares (NKSH - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

First Community (FCCO - Free Report) : This South Carolina-based banking company which is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


