Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 5th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:  

BuildABear Workshop (BBW - Free Report) : This company which is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

BuildABear Workshop, Inc. Price and Consensus

BuildABear Workshop has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.78 compared with 11.30 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BuildABear Workshop, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

