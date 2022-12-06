We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 5th
Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:
BuildABear Workshop (BBW - Free Report) : This company which is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
BuildABear Workshop has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.78 compared with 11.30 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
