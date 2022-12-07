We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
China Automotive Systems (CAAS - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.0% over the last 60 day.
China Automotive Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
China Automotive Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | China Automotive Systems, Inc. Quote
Independent Bank (INDB - Free Report) : This community-oriented bank holding company that provides commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corp. Price and Consensus
Independent Bank Corp. price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corp. Quote
Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) : This specialty investment company that provides customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Main Street Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
Main Street Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Main Street Capital Corporation Quote
Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY - Free Report) : This Bristol, United Kingdom based company which manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Price and Consensus
Imperial Tobacco Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Quote
Wintrust Financial (WTFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.
Wintrust Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Wintrust Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Wintrust Financial Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.