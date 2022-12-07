Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today: 

China Automotive Systems (CAAS - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.0% over the last 60 day.

Independent Bank (INDB - Free Report) : This community-oriented bank holding company that provides commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) : This specialty investment company that provides customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY - Free Report) : This Bristol, United Kingdom based company which manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Wintrust Financial (WTFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


