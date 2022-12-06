Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:  

Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Citizens Community Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52 compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First Community (FCCO - Free Report) : This South Carolina-based banking company which is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

First Community has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.78 compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

RWE AG (RWEOY - Free Report) : This European utility company which is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

RWE AG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.44 compared with 17.98 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

