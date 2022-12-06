In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
First Community Corporation (FCCO) - free report >>
RWE AG (RWEOY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
First Community Corporation (FCCO) - free report >>
RWE AG (RWEOY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 6th
Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:
Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Citizens Community Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52 compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote
First Community (FCCO - Free Report) : This South Carolina-based banking company which is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.
First Community Corporation Price and Consensus
First Community Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Community Corporation Quote
First Community has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.78 compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
First Community Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
First Community Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First Community Corporation Quote
RWE AG (RWEOY - Free Report) : This European utility company which is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
RWE AG Price and Consensus
RWE AG price-consensus-chart | RWE AG Quote
RWE AG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.44 compared with 17.98 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
RWE AG PE Ratio (TTM)
RWE AG pe-ratio-ttm | RWE AG Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.