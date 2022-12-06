In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Schlumberger Limited (SLB) - free report >>
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (ASR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Schlumberger Limited (SLB) - free report >>
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (ASR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 6th
Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:
Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This European communications company which is the largest and also one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus
Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
Deutsche Telekom’s shares gained 9.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Deutsche Telekom AG Price
Deutsche Telekom AG price | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) : This leading oilfield services company that provides services to the oil and gas explorers, and producers across the world, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Schlumberger Limited Price and Consensus
Schlumberger Limited price-consensus-chart | Schlumberger Limited Quote
Schlumberger’s shares gained 37.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Schlumberger Limited Price
Schlumberger Limited price | Schlumberger Limited Quote
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR - Free Report) : This Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop major airports in Mexico, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Quote
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s shares gained 14.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Price
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. price | Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.