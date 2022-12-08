Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today: 

OFS Capital (OFS - Free Report) : This closed-end, non-diversified investment management company which is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Coastal Financial (CCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY - Free Report) : This leading global information services and publishing company that provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI - Free Report) : This company which is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 day.

Shore Bancshares (SHBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


