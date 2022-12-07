In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) - free report >>
Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) - free report >>
Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 7th
Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:
Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY - Free Report) : This Bristol, United Kingdom based company which manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Price and Consensus
Imperial Tobacco Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Quote
Imperial Tobacco Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.61 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Imperial Tobacco Group PLC PE Ratio (TTM)
Imperial Tobacco Group PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Quote
Bae Systems (BAESY - Free Report) : This global company which is engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Bae Systems PLC Price and Consensus
Bae Systems PLC price-consensus-chart | Bae Systems PLC Quote
Bae Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.09 compared with 51.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bae Systems PLC PE Ratio (TTM)
Bae Systems PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Bae Systems PLC Quote
Wintrust Financial (WTFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.
Wintrust Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Wintrust Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Wintrust Financial Corporation Quote
Wintrust Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.18 compared with 10.70 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Wintrust Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Wintrust Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Wintrust Financial Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.