Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:  

Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY - Free Report) : This Bristol, United Kingdom based company which manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Price and Consensus

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Price and Consensus

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Quote

Imperial Tobacco Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.61 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Quote

Bae Systems (BAESY - Free Report) : This global company which is engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Bae Systems PLC Price and Consensus

Bae Systems PLC Price and Consensus

Bae Systems PLC price-consensus-chart | Bae Systems PLC Quote

Bae Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.09 compared with 51.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bae Systems PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Bae Systems PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Bae Systems PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Bae Systems PLC Quote

Wintrust Financial (WTFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Wintrust Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Wintrust Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Wintrust Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Wintrust Financial Corporation Quote

Wintrust Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.18 compared with 10.70 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Wintrust Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Wintrust Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Wintrust Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Wintrust Financial Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) - free report >>

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) - free report >>

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (IMBBY) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace consumer-staples finance