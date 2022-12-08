Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:

H&E Equipment Services (HEES - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment Services has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) : This company which is a leading producer of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland has a PEG ratio of 1.68 compared with 3.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hudson Technologies (HDSN - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

