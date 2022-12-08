In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 8th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:
H&E Equipment Services (HEES - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
H&E Equipment Services has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) : This company which is a leading producer of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Archer Daniels Midland has a PEG ratio of 1.68 compared with 3.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hudson Technologies (HDSN - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Hudson Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
