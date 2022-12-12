We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Heartland BancCorp (HLAN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Heartland Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Shore United Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Barclays PLC (BCS - Free Report) : This company that provides various financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC - Free Report) : This company that provides various financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
nVent Electric plc (NVT - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and services electrical connection and protection products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.