Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Heartland BancCorp (HLAN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Heartland Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Shore United Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Barclays PLC (BCS - Free Report) : This company that provides various financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC - Free Report) : This company that provides various financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

nVent Electric plc (NVT - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and services electrical connection and protection products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


