Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 9th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:
LPL Financial (LPLA - Free Report) : This company which is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote
LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.37 compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote
Celestica (CLS - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus
Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote
Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Celestica, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote
Scorpio Tankers (STNG - Free Report) : This Monaco-based company which is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus
Scorpio Tankers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote
Scorpio Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.10 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Scorpio Tankers Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote
