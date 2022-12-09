Back to top

Best Value Stock to Buy for December 9th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:  

Sanmina (SANM - Free Report) : This San Jose, California-based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.36 compared with 17.69 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

