Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB - Free Report) : This financial and banking company that provides various financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.02, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH - Free Report) : This financial holding company for a federally chartered bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

Pathward Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.63, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) : This aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Terex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.56, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

