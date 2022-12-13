In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) - free report >>
Terex Corporation (TEX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) - free report >>
Terex Corporation (TEX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13:
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB - Free Report) : This financial and banking company that provides various financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price and Consensus
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Quote
Deutsche Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.02, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft PE Ratio (TTM)
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft pe-ratio-ttm | Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Quote
Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH - Free Report) : This financial holding company for a federally chartered bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.
Pathward Financial Inc. Price and Consensus
Pathward Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pathward Financial Inc. Quote
Pathward Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.63, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Pathward Financial Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Pathward Financial Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Pathward Financial Inc. Quote
Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) : This aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Terex Corporation Price and Consensus
Terex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Terex Corporation Quote
Terex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.56, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Terex Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Terex Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Terex Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.