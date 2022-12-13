Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:

Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) : This aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Terex has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Repsol has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN - Free Report) : This refrigerant services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

