New Strong Buy Stocks for December 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY - Free Report) : This leading global information services and publishing company that provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Shore Bancshares (SHBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
National Bankshares (NKSH - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 day.
Alexander's (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Equity Bancshares (EQBK - Free Report) : This Kansas and Missouri-based bank holding company that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.