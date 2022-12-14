In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 14th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:
Inter Parfums (IPAR - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 1.89 compared with 2.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM - Free Report) : This company which produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products and sells in over 60 countries throughout the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Rush Enterprises (RUSHA - Free Report) : This company which operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Rush Enterprises has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.