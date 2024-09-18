We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Most Interesting New ETFs
2024 has been a terrific year for ETF launches, with more than 460 new products introduced so far, on track to surpass the all-time annual record set in 2023.
Approximately 70% of the recently launched products are actively managed, many of which involve covered call strategies for high-income generation. Additionally, buffer or defined outcome ETFs and single-stock ETFs have also experienced significant growth.
Rob Arnott, known as the “Godfather of Smart Beta,” launched his first ETF, which invests in companies dropped from major indexes like the S&P 500 and the Russell 1000. The Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NIXT) holds beaten-down stocks and is essentially a wager on long-term mean reversion.
The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) aims to provide access to the most entrepreneurial large-cap companies and can hold up to 15% private equity securities. Private assets are generally not well-suited for the ETF model, but many ETF providers are trying to bring this lucrative area of the market to ETF investors.
The Defiance Daily Target 1.75x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) , the most volatile ETF in the U.S., according to Bloomberg Intelligence, has gathered over $190 million within a month of its debut. MicroStrategy (MSTR - Free Report) , a Bitcoin proxy, had gained more than 100% earlier this year, while the 3X leveraged ETP had plunged more than 80% due to volatility decay.
Tradr ETFs recently launched a suite of eight “Calendar Reset Leveraged ETFs.” These new products rebalance either weekly or monthly, aiming to reduce volatility drag.
Six new ETFs seek 200% exposure to the weekly or monthly performance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY - Free Report) , the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ - Free Report) , and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX - Free Report) , respectively. The other two ETFs provide long leveraged weekly exposures to NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) .
