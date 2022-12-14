In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:
Sanmina (SANM - Free Report) : This San Jose, California-Based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina’s shares gained 31.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
WPP (WPP - Free Report) : This marketing communications services company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
WPP’s shares gained 17.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Axa (AXAHY - Free Report) : This international group of insurance and related financial services companies which operates in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Axa’s shares gained 16.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
