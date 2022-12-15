Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:

Alexander's (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.83%, compared with the industry average of 4.41%.

Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

National Bankshares (NKSH - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.1% over the last 60 days.

National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.96%, compared with the industry average of 2.10%.

National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

National Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

First Commonwealth Financial (FCF - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.4% over the last 60 days.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 2.48%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH) - free report >>

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) - free report >>

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) - free report >>

Published in

dividend-yield finance