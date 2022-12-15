In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH) - free report >>
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH) - free report >>
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:
Alexander's (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.83%, compared with the industry average of 4.41%.
Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
National Bankshares (NKSH - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.1% over the last 60 days.
National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | National Bankshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.96%, compared with the industry average of 2.10%.
National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
National Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | National Bankshares, Inc. Quote
First Commonwealth Financial (FCF - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.4% over the last 60 days.
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 2.48%.
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens