Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19th:
Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) : This aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Terex’s shares gained 26.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD - Free Report) : This steel producer and metal recycler has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Steel Dynamics’ shares gained 33.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold producer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields’ shares gained 37.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
