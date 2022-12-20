Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19th:

Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) : This aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Terex Corporation Price and Consensus

Terex Corporation Price and Consensus

Terex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Terex Corporation Quote

Terex’s shares gained 26.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Terex Corporation Price

Terex Corporation Price

Terex Corporation price | Terex Corporation Quote

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD - Free Report) : This steel producer and metal recycler has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Steel Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Steel Dynamics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steel Dynamics, Inc. Quote

Steel Dynamics’ shares gained 33.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. Price

Steel Dynamics, Inc. Price

Steel Dynamics, Inc. price | Steel Dynamics, Inc. Quote

Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold producer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus

Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus

Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote

Gold Fields’ shares gained 37.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Gold Fields Limited Price

Gold Fields Limited Price

Gold Fields Limited price | Gold Fields Limited Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) - free report >>

Terex Corporation (TEX) - free report >>

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) - free report >>

Published in

construction