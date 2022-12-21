In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 21st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.
Herc has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) : This aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Terex has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN - Free Report) : This refrigerant services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Hudson has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
