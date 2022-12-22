We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
Owl Rock Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Owl Rock Capital Corporation Quote
Sanmina Corporation (SANM - Free Report) : This integrated manufacturing solutions and components, products and repair company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus
Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) : This integrated power company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
NRG Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA - Free Report) : This bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Esquire Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.