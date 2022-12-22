Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Owl Rock Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Owl Rock Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Owl Rock Capital Corporation Quote

Sanmina Corporation (SANM - Free Report) : This integrated manufacturing solutions and components, products and repair company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus

Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus

Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) : This integrated power company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

NRG Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

NRG Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA - Free Report) : This bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Esquire Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) - free report >>

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) - free report >>

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) - free report >>

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ) - free report >>

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) - free report >>

Published in

finance