We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Centrica (CPYYY - Free Report) : This growing energy company which secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses in the UK, North America and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Centrica PLC Price and Consensus
Centrica PLC price-consensus-chart | Centrica PLC Quote
Consol Energy (CEIX - Free Report) : This Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company which is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Consol Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
Consol Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Consol Energy Inc. Quote
Veritiv (VRTV - Free Report) : This Atlanta, Georgia-based company which operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 day.
Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus
Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote
WPP (WPP - Free Report) : This marketing services company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
WPP PLC Price and Consensus
WPP PLC price-consensus-chart | WPP PLC Quote
WhiteHorse Finance (WHF - Free Report) : This Miami, United States-based business development company which focuses on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.