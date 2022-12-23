Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today: 

Centrica (CPYYY - Free Report) : This growing energy company which secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses in the UK, North America and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Consol Energy (CEIX - Free Report) : This Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company which is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv (VRTV - Free Report) : This Atlanta, Georgia-based company which operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 day.

WPP (WPP - Free Report) : This marketing services company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF - Free Report) : This Miami, United States-based business development company which focuses on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

business-services finance oil-energy utilities