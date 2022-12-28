Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today: 

PDF Solutions (PDFS - Free Report) : This company that provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.7% over the last 60 days.

PDF Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

PDF Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

PDF Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PDF Solutions, Inc. Quote

United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) : This Chicago - based company that provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) : This San Francisco - based company which is a global provider of cloud-based software that provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

DocuSign Price and Consensus

DocuSign Price and Consensus

DocuSign price-consensus-chart | DocuSign Quote

Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX - Free Report) : This Texas - based bank holding company that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Reservoir Media (RSVR - Free Report) : This New York - based music publishing company which operates principally in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London and Abu Dhabi, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 day.

Reservoir Media, Inc. Price and Consensus

Reservoir Media, Inc. Price and Consensus

Reservoir Media, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reservoir Media, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - free report >>

PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) - free report >>

DocuSign (DOCU) - free report >>

Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) - free report >>

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers consumer-discretionary finance transportation