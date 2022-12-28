We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
PDF Solutions (PDFS - Free Report) : This company that provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.7% over the last 60 days.
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) : This Chicago - based company that provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) : This San Francisco - based company which is a global provider of cloud-based software that provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX - Free Report) : This Texas - based bank holding company that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Reservoir Media (RSVR - Free Report) : This New York - based music publishing company which operates principally in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London and Abu Dhabi, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 day.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.