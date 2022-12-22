Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI - Free Report) : This financial holding company that primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

