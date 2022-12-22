In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI - Free Report) : This financial holding company that primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.
National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.
